Deputy charged with attempted murder, animal cruelty

Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger confirmed Michael Jay Lewis has been charged with driving under the influence, attempted murder and aggravated animal cruelty.(Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Lowndes County sheriff’s deputy has been terminated after he was arrested in Autauga County overnight, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Christopher West.

Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger confirmed Michael Jay Lewis has been charged with driving under the influence, attempted murder and aggravated animal cruelty.

Sedinger said the incident happened overnight on County Road 57 near County Road 42. Lewis allegedly shot into an occupied car and hit a dog. The dog was taken to VCA Carriage Hills Animal Hospital where it is in critical condition.

A person in the vehicle was not injured, Sedinger said.

West said Lewis was with the department for three weeks.

“We’re sorry that this incident took place. We’re sorry for the family, the damage to their property, the damage to their dog, and we certainly don’t condone this type of activity at all,” West said. “This type of activity will not – absolutely, positively – will not be tolerated.”

Lewis is being held in the Autauga Metro Jail on a $65,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

