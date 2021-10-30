LawCall
B’ham FD: 6-year-old suffers minor injuries after he was shot

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 6-year-old suffered minor injuries Friday night after he was shot, according to authorities with Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service.

Birmingham police and fire authorities were called to a scene in the 3400 block of 33rd Place North to investigate late Friday night.

No other details are available including the circumstances of the shooting, but we’ll update this story when we know more.

