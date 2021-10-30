Alabama State falls to Alabama A&M in Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets fell to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in the Magic City Classic Saturday.

Ryan Nettles and the Hornets offense finished with 362 total yards. Nettles finished with 246 passing yards and three touchdowns. He was intercepted once.

The Bulldogs get on the board first. Aqueel Glass connects with Dee Anderson for the 37-yard touchdown.

Alabama A&M had the lead 7-0 going into the second quarter.

The Hornets answer. With 13:35 left in the second, Nettles finds Wallace Corker for the 34-yard touchdown to get Alabama State on the board.

But, with less than five minutes in the second, Glass finds Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim, giving Alabama A&M the lead.

The Bulldogs strike again. Gary Quarles takes the ball 17-yards to extend A&M’s lead.

But, before the end of the first half, the Hornets answer. Nettles finds Kisean Johnson for the four-yard touchdown.

Alabama A&M had the lead 21-13 going into halftime.

With 12:16 left in the third, the Hornets strike. Ezra Gray carries it 16-yards to tie it up 21-21.

But, Alabama A&M would take the lead. With 10:29 left in the third, Glass connects with Odieu Hillare for the 37-yard score.

The Bulldogs answer again with 7:17 left in the quarter. Quarles takes the ball to the endzone to advance Alabama A&M’s lead.

The Bulldogs had the lead 35-21 heading into the fourth quarter.

With 9:15 left to play, the Hornets strike Nettles hooks up with Corker for the 13-yard touchdown.

But, the Bulldogs advance their lead. Glass finds Kendric Johnson for the 28-yard score.

Alabama A&M won the game 42-28.

The Bulldogs offense finished with 457 total yards.

The Hornets fall to 3-4 in the season. They’ll head to Texas to take on the Prairie View A&M. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

