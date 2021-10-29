Woodstock man killed in single car crash

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say a Woodstock man has died after a single car crash in Bibb County.

Officials with ALEA say 52 year-old Richard R. Bandy was killed when the car he was driving left the road and hit a tree. Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt. This happened on Friday around 5:00 a.m. on Bibb County 24, just about three miles outside of West Blocton.

Troopers with ALEA are still investigating this crash.

