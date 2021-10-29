BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 25-year-old woman was killed early Friday morning after her car crashed into a building in Birmingham.

She was driving east in the 1600 block of Warrior Road around 1:20 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the building.

Woman dies after crashing into building (wbrc)

The woman and a passenger were transported to a local hospital where the woman died of her injuries. She has not been identified.

No word yet on the passenger’s condition.

This is an ongoing story. Please check back for updates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.