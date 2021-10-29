Woman dies after crashing into building

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 25-year-old woman was killed early Friday morning after her car crashed into a building in Birmingham.

She was driving east in the 1600 block of Warrior Road around 1:20 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the building.

The woman and a passenger were transported to a local hospital where the woman died of her injuries. She has not been identified.

No word yet on the passenger’s condition.

This is an ongoing story. Please check back for updates.

