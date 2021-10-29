LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Wendy’s jokingly changes name to ‘Meat’ after Facebook becomes ‘Meta’

Wendy's says they're now called "Meat."
Wendy's says they're now called "Meat."
By Kim Schupp
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced their rebranding on Thursday, a popular burger chain decided to jokingly chime in and add to the “meataverse.”

Wendy’s tweeted “changing name to Meat.”

Several other popular brands joined the fun conversation and shared some hilarious tweets.

Slim Jim called the situation “awkward” and said they’ll be going by “MEATA.”

The social media giant even responded to Wendy’s, or Meat, by saying “Nice to meat you, @Wendys.”

Honestly, just read through the thread and enjoy the laughs.

Facebook Inc. is now called Meta Platforms Inc., or Meta for short, to reflect its commitment to developing the new surround-yourself technology known as the " metaverse.” But the social network itself will still be called Facebook.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23-year-old woman killed in east Alabama car crash
Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School’s homecoming event goes viral after ‘man pageant’ pictures posted online
Charles Stewart Jr.
Birmingham PD: Son arrested for reckless murder after shooting his father
Walmart Black Friday starts next week, but there’s a catch
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
In the middle of a crisis, Facebook Inc. renames itself Meta

Latest News

Dunkin' Halloween treats.
Dunkin’ gets spooky sweet treats for Halloween
Brenda Gantt heads to Shelby Co.
Brenda Gantt heads to Shelby Co.
Source: WBRC video
Flying Biscuit Vegan Chipotle Sauce
Source: WBRC video
Flying Biscuit: Chipotle mayo (vegan) and chicken club sandwich
Gold Joy Donut
Dunkin’s Gold Joy Donut helps raise money for Children’s of Alabama