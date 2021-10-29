University of Alabama fraternity donates money and supplies to Tuscaloosa Safe Center

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity chapter at the University of Alabama searched for a worthy cause to help, when members learned about the Tuscaloosa Safe Center. The Center helps sexual assault victims 14 years old and up within three days of their sexual assault.

Members of the fraternity presented folks at the Safe Center with a check for nine thousand dollars this week. This was part of a big donation drive Sigma Alpha Mu spearheaded for the month of October. The fraternity also convinced other Greek organizations at the University to participate. Besides cash, they were able to collect men’s and women’s clothing, personal hygiene items, snacks and office supplies.

“His first words were, this sorority, sorry, this fraternity, is not going to be part of the problem. We’re going to be part of the solution,” Brenda Maddox, Director of the Tuscaloosa Safe Center explained while recounting when a member of Sigma Alpha Mu met with them and discussed helping them out.

“We’re happy to help them out. We’re hoping to be able to make this an annual event to be able to keep them thriving and support the community the best way they can,” Cole Parker, President of the UA Sigma Alpha Mu chapter, told WBRC.

Enough supplies were donated to last a year and the money will help pay for a nurse at the Tuscaloosa Safe Center.

