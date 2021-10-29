UA student and his mom get World Series tickets after one memorable tweet

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One University of Alabama student will make the trip from Tuscaloosa to Atlanta Saturday to cheer on the Braves with one special person: his mom.

She’s the one who landed them the World Series tickets in the first place!

And it all started with one tweet.

“Tell us you’re a diehard Braves fan without actually telling us you’re a diehard Braves fan,” recalled Micki Benton.

That was the tweet from the Braves Twitter account that started it all.

But it was Micki’s response that really got the ball rolling.

“And I said, ‘Well, the last time the Braves were in the World Series, I was in the hospital giving birth to my son, who will be 22!’”

Minutes later, Micki’s now 22-year-old son Michael saw his mom’s tweet get a life-changing reply.

“I saw that Delta responded to it,” said Michael. “I didn’t think it was real at first. I thought it was just a fake account. And then I saw it was the verified account. So, I sent that to her. And then 20 minutes, later the Braves responded to that.”

“Next thing I knew I had the plane tickets, the voucher, and then two World Series tickets,” said Micki.

It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience for a mother and son who say Braves baseball runs in their blood.

“My father is from Vermont, and the closest team to him was the Boston Braves,” she said. “So, he would listen to them on the radio. He remained a fan when they moved to Milwuakee and then Atlanta. I mean, if I wanted to spend time with my dad, I had to watch sports with him.”

So, it was obvious her two sons would grow up Braves fans.

They really had no choice.

After all, the 1999 World Series game was playing in the hospital room just moments after Michael was born.

And now, Michael and Micki get to experience it all in Atlanta.

“It’s just like something I couldn’t have even dreamed of,” said Michael.

“I love the Braves,” said Micki. “Get out there and win!”

They leave their home in North Carolina for the game on Saturday.

