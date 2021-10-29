LawCall
Supply chain issues impacting school lunches

By Bria Chatman
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - What’s for lunch? That’s the question on the minds of several students throughout the school day, but now supply chain issues and truck driver shortages are impacting meals prepared in school cafeterias.

Sylacauga City and Etowah County Schools are dealing with shortages and delivery delays that have led to changes for school lunches. Both systems say students will not go without food, but they should be prepared to eat something that may not be on the menu on any given day. Etowah County Schools expect deliveries once a week, but sometimes that is not the case or items they’ve ordered aren’t available.

“Wednesday is our normal day,” says Etowah County Superintendent, Dr. Alan Cosby. “We’ve had times this year where either we did not get a delivery and we had to stretch some things out, or they were a little bit late. That’s no fault of anyone or any vendor or anything like that. It’s just the fact that there are supply chain issues.”

Kelley Wasserman with Sylacauga City Schools believes initially parents were a little frustrated once they realized the schools weren’t following the menus each day.

“I think they understand now we’re doing the best we can,” says Wasserman. “Because all you’ve got to do is go to the grocery store and see huge chunks of empty shelving. I just want to reiterate we are not going to run out of food but we are having to be a little resourceful and creative.”

Wasserman says they’re seeing severe shortages on disposable items like cups and trays.

“When you start to think about it for the first year of the pandemic, every school, every restaurant, every food service establishment in the country was using disposable portioned, individually wrapped items. Those are the items that are the largest in demand that we still need,” says Wasserman.

Both school systems says they will not run out of food. They’re hopeful things will get better soon.

