Ribbon cutting on University of Alabama Early Learning Initiative in Gadsden

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey, Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education Secretary Dr. Barbara Cooper, University of Alabama College of Education Dean Peter Hlebowitsh, Alabama Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey and others participated in a ribbon cutting for The University of Alabama’s Early Learning Initiative (ELI) in Gadsden Friday.

The ELI currently operates two First Class Pre-K classrooms serving 35 children at no cost to families with a mission to become a statewide model for high quality early education.

