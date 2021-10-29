LawCall
Pickens County Schools to make masks optional starting on November 1st

Pickens County Schools will make masks optional on November 1st.
Pickens County Schools will make masks optional on November 1st.(Vic Gideon)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pickens County Board of Education has voted to make masks and face coverings optional for students and employees, starting on November 1st.

Pickens County School superintendent Jamie Chapman is citing a consistent drop in COVID positive cases and close contact numbers. Face coverings will still be required on school buses.

Chapman says they will keep children out of school if they are symptomatic or test positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

