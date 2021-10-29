Homewood City Schools moving to mask optional

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood City Schools leaders said they are seeing some of the lowest numbers of positive and close contact cases they’ve seen in months. Because of that positive change, the school system is moving to mask optional beginning Monday, November 1.

This is part of the letter posted on the Homewood City Schools website.

As we continue to monitor Covid-19 in our schools, we are seeing the lowest numbers of positive and close contact cases we have seen since early in the pandemic. Based on HCS’ facial covering matrix, facial coverings will be optional for students, staff members, and visitors starting Monday, November 1 . While we are thankful for the declining trend in cases in our school community, please know that HCS’ protocols are subject to change if our district’s seven-day percentage of positive cases goes over 1% for two consecutive weeks. You may view HCS’ Covid-19 reported numbers on our website.

As we move forward this semester, it is extremely important that we work together for our students, staff, and community. We ask that you partner with us and monitor your child each day before attending school. Parents are encouraged to take their children’s temperatures daily and determine if signs of illness exist. Students and staff who have a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, are exhibiting signs of being ill, or are experiencing Covid-19 symptoms, should not come to school.

Homewood’s district leadership team will continue to monitor Covid-19 data according to the district’s matrix procedures and will notify parents and staff of any future changes related to facial coverings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.