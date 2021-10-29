Haleyville man killed in crash Thursday night

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Haleyville man died in a crash late Thursday night.

The victim has been identified as Matthew K. Riddle. He was 27.

Authorities say Riddle was killed when his 2017 Dodge Ram hit a tree on U.S. 278 near the 44 mile marker, approximately one mile east of Double Springs.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

