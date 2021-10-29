LawCall
Greensboro police promote gun lock program after four year-old dies in accidental shooting

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, Ala. (WBRC) - Greensboro Police Chief Michael Hamilton wants people to safely secure guns they keep in their home. “They’re free, no cost at all. All you have to do is take a little time, come by the office and pick one [gun lock] up,” Hamilton told WBRC Thursday.

Hamilton said more people are taking advantage of the Department’s gun lock safety program after four year-old Kemar Hinton died from a self-inflicted gunshot would Tuesday night. “Incidents like this happen. It makes people more aware of safety. So, it started back. I implore you to come back and get one. We have plenty,” Hamilton added.

These gun locks were in high demand when they were given to the department about a year ago. They’re operated by a key and can be used in a revolver or an automatic handgun. Hamilton said public interest in them died down after a while, but picked back up this week after news of Hinton’s death spread around Greensboro. “With great pleasure, we have given away almost 40 or 50 locks since then. People are inquiring about gun safety classes,” Hamilton continued.

They’re working to find the money so the department could host gun safety classes.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

