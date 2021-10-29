Gordo woman accused in federal stimulus check scheme

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Gordo woman is accused of attempting a federal stimulus check scheme.

Authorities say Charlie Antaira Craig, 37, is alleged to have cashed her COVID-19 stimulus check, then filed a claim that it had been stolen in order to receive a replacement.

Craig is charged with first-degree theft. She’s in the Pickens County Jail on a $5,000.

Anyone with information about this case or any others involving stimulus funds fraud should contact Investigator Jordan Powell at 205-367-9915

