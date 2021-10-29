First Alert for a cloudy, chilly, and wet Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday. Calendar says it is late October but today will feel more like a January day. Make sure you grab the umbrella and dress warmly. We are monitoring an upper-level low that is rotating counterclockwise across the Southeast today. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing widespread clouds and scattered showers across the northern half of Alabama as moisture rotates around the low. Most of the rain is light, but I can’t rule out pockets of steady to moderate rainfall. Rain will move from west to east. Temperatures are chilly this morning with most of us in the low to mid 50s. Winds continue from the southwest at 5-15 mph making it feel a little colder. Make sure you grab a rain jacket and umbrella before you walk out the door this morning. Our weather won’t change much this afternoon. We will continue to see off and on showers at any point during the day. We will remain cloudy with temperatures holding steady in the low to mid 50s. Some spots to the north could end up in the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon. Temperatures will remain 15-20 degrees below average. Normally we see highs in the 50s in January, so it will feel more like a winter day across Central Alabama. Winds will remain breezy today from the southwest at 5-15 mph. I can’t rule out isolated wind gusts up to 20-25 mph. If you plan on being out for high school football this evening, grab the poncho and dress warmly. Temperatures should remain in the lower 50s with a chance for scattered showers. Rain chance today is up to 80%.

Saturday’s Forecast: Saturday will be similar to what we will experience today. I doubt we will see any sunshine as the upper-level low continues to bring clouds and spotty showers across the area. Our best chance to see showers will likely occur during the first half of the day. We will trend a little drier by the evening hours with only a small chance for an isolated shower. Temperatures will remain 10-15 degrees below average with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will continue from the west at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph. Rain chance tomorrow lowers to 40%.

Magic City Classic Parade: The Magic City Classic Parade begins Saturday morning in Birmingham at 8 AM and continues until 10 AM. We will be broadcasting it live on television tomorrow on WBRC Fox 6. If you plan on attending the parade, plan for cloudy conditions with temperatures in the lower 50s. Light rain or drizzle will be possible, so it could be a damp and dreary start to the day.

Football Forecasts: The Magic City Classic game kicks off at 2:30 PM in Birmingham. Grab the jackets and maybe a poncho if you plan on attending the game. We will remain cloudy with a small chance for isolated showers. Temperatures will hold steady in the low to mid 50s. Good news is that we won’t see any lightning, so delays are not expected. If you are traveling to Auburn Saturday evening, plan for a mostly cloudy sky with a stray shower possible. Kickoff temperatures will likely start out in the mid 50s and cool into the lower 50s. Dress warmly!

Halloween Forecast: We should see gradual improvement in our weather Sunday as the upper-level low moves out. We will likely start the day with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Cloud cover should slowly decrease throughout the day giving way to a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky in the late afternoon hours. Temperatures should warm up closer to average with highs in the upper 60s Sunday afternoon. Trick-or-treat forecast Sunday evening is showing temperatures in the mid 60s around 5 PM. Plan for temperatures to cool into the mid to upper 50s by 8 PM Sunday. No rain is expected, but make sure the kids are dressed warmly as it will feel chilly.

Dry Start to Next Week: The first half of next week is looking pleasant as we kick off the month of November. We should see plenty of sunshine Monday and Tuesday with temperatures approaching 70°F. Cloud cover will slowly increase Tuesday evening into Wednesday as our next system develops out west. We could see showers return next Wednesday night into Thursday. It remains too early to determine how much rain we will see and how cool it will get behind the system. The European models shows a big cool down while the GFS holds on to warmer temperatures until next weekend. If you want to do a little yardwork, Sunday through Tuesday looks to be our best weather days.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.