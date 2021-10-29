Driver dies after vehicle hits tree, catches on fire in Childersburg

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating a deadly Thursday night crash in Childersburg.

The single-vehicle accident happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Coleman Road and Pine Grove Road.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle hit a tree and the vehicle caught on fire.

The name of the victim has not been released.

