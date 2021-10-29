LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

The Cat’s Pyjamas

By Fred Hunter
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Cat's Pyjamas
Cat's Pyjamas(WBRC)

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WBRC) - We all have a favorite holiday. For Denise White Halloween is her time of year. So, we pay a visit to her Scottsboro Art Studio where it’s Halloween wall-to-wall.

Cat's Pyjamas
Cat's Pyjamas(WBRC)

Denise describes her art this way, “Big eyes and bright colors and a lot of cats. I’m a cat lover so I wanted something that had to do with cats.”

Cat's Pyjamas
Cat's Pyjamas(WBRC)

“I always liked to create but I never really thought I could make a living at it. So, I waited until about 2000 and started trying to sell some signs I painted. I have to do something creative every day.”

If you’d like to plan a visit to Cat’s Pyjamas be sure to call ahead because Denise may not know you’re out front. She really gets into her art, especially around this time of year. “I paint Halloween all year long. I lose track of time while I’m painting. I can be here for hours. Sometimes my husband calls and asks me if I’m coming home.”

Cat's Pyjamas
Cat's Pyjamas(WBRC)

Denise’s constant creativity means there’s always something new and fun for visitors to see at Cat’s Pyjamas. “They come in a lot and every time they come in, they see something new. They can even just walk through the house once and come back and find new stuff. I think that it makes them laugh; kind of whimsical and a lot of times they say different pieces remind them of somebody they know.”

Cat's Pyjamas
Cat's Pyjamas(WBRC)

But if you want to celebrate Halloween with Denise at Cat’s Pyjamas, you’d better hurry or wait until next year, “After Halloween I take all this down and start Christmas. I kind of rest on Halloween. I stay home and dress up and give out candy.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23-year-old woman killed in east Alabama car crash
Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School’s homecoming event goes viral after ‘man pageant’ pictures posted online
Charles Stewart Jr.
Birmingham PD: Son arrested for reckless murder after shooting his father
Walmart Black Friday starts next week, but there’s a catch
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
In the middle of a crisis, Facebook Inc. renames itself Meta

Latest News

Birmingham city officials say vendor license applications are about 50% higher than they were...
Demand to sell items at Magic City Classic returning to pre-pandemic levels
Alabama A&M and Alabama State fans are heading back to Birmingham for the big game, which is...
Magic City Classic already making big economic impact back for Birmingham
Thousands are hospitalized with the coronavirus nationwide.
Alabama COVID hospitalizations dips below 500
Painting a Movement: Live HealthSmart Alabama murals in Kingston and Titusville reenergize...
Painting with a purpose: using art to revitalize communities and encourage healthy living