The Cat’s Pyjamas

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WBRC) - We all have a favorite holiday. For Denise White Halloween is her time of year. So, we pay a visit to her Scottsboro Art Studio where it’s Halloween wall-to-wall.

Denise describes her art this way, “Big eyes and bright colors and a lot of cats. I’m a cat lover so I wanted something that had to do with cats.”

“I always liked to create but I never really thought I could make a living at it. So, I waited until about 2000 and started trying to sell some signs I painted. I have to do something creative every day.”

If you’d like to plan a visit to Cat’s Pyjamas be sure to call ahead because Denise may not know you’re out front. She really gets into her art, especially around this time of year. “I paint Halloween all year long. I lose track of time while I’m painting. I can be here for hours. Sometimes my husband calls and asks me if I’m coming home.”

Denise’s constant creativity means there’s always something new and fun for visitors to see at Cat’s Pyjamas. “They come in a lot and every time they come in, they see something new. They can even just walk through the house once and come back and find new stuff. I think that it makes them laugh; kind of whimsical and a lot of times they say different pieces remind them of somebody they know.”

But if you want to celebrate Halloween with Denise at Cat’s Pyjamas, you’d better hurry or wait until next year, “After Halloween I take all this down and start Christmas. I kind of rest on Halloween. I stay home and dress up and give out candy.”

