Bus driver, charter bus shortage leads to early dismissal for Trussville City Schools on playoff Friday

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville City Schools leaders announced an early dismissal for students on Friday, November 5, 2021, in order to have enough transportation to get student-athletes, band members and other to the AHSAA football playoffs. The issue is a shortage in charter buses.

For Friday, November 5:

Elementary and Middle Schools will dismiss at 1:00 pm Friday, November 5.

HTHS will dismiss at 1:15 pm Friday, November 5.

Buses will run their regular routes two hours early.

From the school system newsletter:

Here’s why: Early dismissal is necessitated by a lack of charter buses available to transport HTHS student-athletes, band members, cheerleaders, Dog Pound and equipment to the first round of AHSAA football playoffs. This game is located in north Alabama and we typically use charter buses. Since charter buses are not available, we need to use TCS school buses to travel to Bob Jones High School in Madison.

Why aren’t charter buses available? We contacted dozens of charter bus companies in Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Georgia to obtain up to 15 charter buses and there was no availability. The shortage seems to be in bus drivers.

What about after-school care? The YMCA, Pump It Up, and Kid’s First are aware of this early dismissal, and they are willing to accommodate the need for after-school care 2 hours early next Friday. If your child attends another child care facility, you may want to communicate your needs to them.

What does this mean for future Fridays? For any potential play-off games outside the Birmingham-Metro area, we will continue to contact charter bus companies to provide transportation. Stay tuned and Go Huskies!

