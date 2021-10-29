Blessing held for Tuscaloosa house blitz build project

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Rain and an overcast sky could not dampen the future for Verna Smith and her family as they moved closer to moving into a new home.

Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa held a builder’s blessing Friday afternoon for Verna Smith. She will soon become a new homeowner.

GAF, a roofing and water proofing company in Tuscaloosa, donated money, materials and volunteers to build Smith’s home in less than a week for a blitz build project.

Building a new home from the ground up can typically take anywhere from 6 to 16 months. But with the help of GAF and volunteers working around the clock, Verna Smith had a new home built from the foundation up within five days.

“It’s just truly a blessing. And we’re truly grateful for and thankful for GAF and Habitat,” Smith said.

Smith and her grandchild hope to have things together to move into their brand new home just in time for Thanksgiving.

