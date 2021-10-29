LawCall
Black Warrior Riverkeeper to sue Drummond Coal Company for pumping polluted water

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Black Warrior Riverkeeper has announced plans to sue Drummond Coal Company. In a notice of intent, the Black Warrior Riverkeeper is asking the company to stop the discharge of pollutants from an abandoned coal mine in Locust Fork, and seek the required Clean Water Act permit.

In a release sent to WBRC, the riverkeeper says Drummond started pumping polluted water from the abandoned mine into a tributary of Locust Fork. In 2019, a federal judge ruled that Drummond was violating the Clean Water Act by discharging acid mine drainage into the Locust Fork from the Maxine Mine site.

“Drummond should know by now they are not above the law, but ADEM’s unwillingness to enforce the law in Alabama is sending them the wrong message,” said Black Warrior Riverkeeper Nelson Brooke. “That is why we are taking action to protect Alabama’s water resources, residents, and wildlife.”

We have reached out to Drummond for comment, but have not heard back.

To read the Black Warrior Riverkeeper’s notice of intent to sue Drummond, click here.

