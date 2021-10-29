Birmingham City Council and Jefferson Co. Commission to vote on USFL deal next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Next week, the Birmingham City Council and the Jefferson County Commission will both vote on committing $500,000 each to help bring USFL games to Protective Stadium. Fox Sports is looking to bring back all the old USFL teams and play them at one site starting next spring.

WBRC reported earlier that Fox Sports will be financially backing the USFL, but they wanted some of the operational expenses such as security and other steps to puy on the games covered by local money. In a Memorandum of Understanding, Fox Sports originally wanted $3.7 million for operational costs. Last week, the Greater Birmingham Visitors and Convention Bureau committed to putting up two million dollars, but after further negotiations, Birmingham and Jefferson County agreed to a half million dollars each.

Commission President Jimmie Stephens said the games will be a great way to highlight the city and county. Both have been working to change the image and national appeal to the area. The plan will bring in and house team officials, players, and fans for Birmingham to spend money, meaning tax dollars. Stephens calls the half million-dollar commitment an investment. There have been other football leagues that have come to Birmingham and failed in the past, but the Jefferson County Commissioner has more more confidence in this league and it’s financial backing.

“Once we heard the business plan that was in place and the financial support Fox Sports was going to give to the city of Birmingham, it was entirely different and it was a game changer,” Stephens said.

Fox Sports is looking to play 40 games at Protective Stadium, including three championship games. They hope to start April 15th. Stephens said they had the attitude with Protective Stadium ‘build it and they will come’. The commissioner says now people are beating down the doors to come here.

As for the $700,000 difference, Stephens added if additional funding is needed later, then the city and commission will consider providing more funds to cover the USFL costs.

