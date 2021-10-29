LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Attorney General Steve Marshall’s opinion over vaccine mandate questioned

The Attorney General said businesses and universities should not ask too many questions if an...
The Attorney General said businesses and universities should not ask too many questions if an employee seeks vaccine exemptions for religious or medical reasons. Marshall, along with top lawmakers and a state personnel official, have promised to help employees who are fired find new jobs.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Alan Collins
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is telling Alabama employers, particularly state universities, to be careful proceeding with any mandatory vaccinations. Most state universities, including the University of Alabama and Auburn University have set December 8th as a deadline for all employees to get vaccinated.

The Attorney General said businesses and universities should not ask too many questions if an employee seeks vaccine exemptions for religious or medical reasons. Marshall, along with top lawmakers and a state personnel official, have promised to help employees who are fired find new jobs.

Marshall, along with Governor Kay Ivey, believes the mandate coming from President Biden is an example of government overreach in authority. “This is a continuing battle between state officials and federal government officials if they can require vaccines for employees and under what circumstance,” John Carroll, Cumberland Law School Professor and former federal judge said.

Marshall said state universities should not inquire too much into employee claims for an exemption, saying they are protected by federal law and the U.S. Constitution. Carroll said federal law requires employees to prove those exemptions. “The Attorney General is saying no, all you have to say is my religion forbids me from getting a vaccine and that is the end of the inquiry. The Attorney General is really trying to change federal law a little bit in this regard,” Carroll said.

The Attorney General is asking anyone who is fired to contact his Civil Rights Division. Marshall is promising to use state resources to help those employees find similar work at other state schools.

“The question is going to ultimately be ‘is this federal law valid or not?’ If it is federal officials are going to have to follow it. If it’s not, then we won’t have to worry about any of this stuff,” Carroll said.

Carroll predicts all of this heading to federal courts to decide. Lawsuits may be filed as soon as someone is terminated for not following the mandate.

Some are wondering what will happen to Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin. Harsin has not indicated if he is vaccinated or plans to get vaccinated. Carroll said Harsin, like every other employee at Auburn, is now obligated to get the shot. That opens the door if the state can find Harsin a similar job at another state school.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23-year-old woman killed in east Alabama car crash
Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School’s homecoming event goes viral after ‘man pageant’ pictures posted online
Charles Stewart Jr.
Birmingham PD: Son arrested for reckless murder after shooting his father
Walmart Black Friday starts next week, but there’s a catch
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
In the middle of a crisis, Facebook Inc. renames itself Meta

Latest News

Samuel Adley Martin
20-year-old man charged with attempted murder in Mountain Brook domestic violence case
Homewood City Schools moving to mask optional
Urgent need for blood donation as blood supplies are dangerously low
Urgent need for blood donation as blood supplies are dangerously low
UAB Women & Infants Services RNICU babies UAB supports "Back-to-Sleep" and these infants were...
TOO CUTE! Precious UAB babies dressed for Halloween