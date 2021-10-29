Alabama mom says she will get her kids vaccinated if COVID shot is approved for children

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Health officials report that vaccines for 5 to 11 year old’s could be approved as early as next week. This leaves parents with a big decision.

One Vestavia Hills mom said vaccinating her kids is something she wants to do for her family and her community.

“I want my children to be protected, but also I want the community to be protected,” Parent Katie Roach said.

Roach is a mom of two under the age of 11 and she said if a COVID-19 vaccine gets approved for their age group, her kids will be rolling up their sleeves.

“COVID is so new, we don’t know what may happen,” Roach said. “So, if there is anything I can do to protect them from getting it and also protect the community, I definitely want to do that.”

Her kids are healthy and have no underlying conditions, so Roach said she’s not worried they’ll become extremely sick if they caught the virus. But, she does worry they would pass it to someone else.

“I know they could spread it accidentally,” she said. “They could give it to somebody who could not handle it. They could give it to a friend or someone who would not be OK. I think I also worry a little bit about the possible long term side effects of the virus.”

Roach said they’ll be one of the first families in line, not just for themselves, but for others too.

“There are people in our community who can’t get the vaccine or are scared to get the vaccine and we are not scared,” she said. “We are healthy and this is something we can do to help other people.”

Roach said her decision came after talking with her children’s doctors and reading data on the shot. She said she’s not worried about any long term effects.

“I don’t have any concerns,” she said. “We have so much history of having vaccinations and statistically, my kids are in way more danger when I drive them to school in the morning in the car than they are getting getting the vaccine. I don’t have any fears at all.”

She said she’s proud of her two kids for wanting to get the vaccine and she hopes they can be an example to other families.

“I know a lot of people are very scared and very afraid of it,” Roach said. “But hopefully we can be an example that it is OK. We will be OK and they will be OK too.”

Officials with the state health department said if the vaccine is approved for this age group, supply wont be an issue. But, they are waiting on more federal guidance before they release a plan on how the shot will be rolled out. Officials with the Jefferson County Health Department said they are waiting for guidance from the state before they release a rollout plan.

