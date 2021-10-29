20-year-old man charged with attempted murder in Mountain Brook domestic violence case

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - Mountain Brook Police said a man faces felony charges in a domestic violence case.

Officers said on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, they were dispatched to a house in the 3500 block of South Woodridge Road to investigate a report of domestic violence.

Officers arrested 20 year-old Samuel Adley Martin without incident. Investigators said no one was injured. A weapon was recovered from the scene.

Martin was charged with Attempted Murder and was later remanded to the custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with specific details on this incident may contact Detective Nichols with the Mountain Brook Police Department Criminal Investigations Division by calling 205-802-3856.

