Woman killed in Jackson County after reported tornado touches down on highway

By Lindsay Knowles and Bill Snyder
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday’s storms turned deadly in Jackson County after a possible tornado claimed the life of one person.

Authorities say it happened around 9pm on Highway 63 in Moss Point near Kinross Street, which is just south of the Escatawpa River bridge.

According to the county’s EMA Director Earl Etheridge, a woman was in a vehicle traveling down Highway 63 when the tornado spun up. The vehicle was flipped multiple times and the woman was thrown from the car, said Etheridge. A house in the area was also damaged.

NWS officials have said they believe the tornado was a high-reaching EF-0, which would include wind speeds less than 85mph, or a low EF-1, which ranges from 86mph to 110 mph. They expect to make that determination on Thursday.

An EF-1 tornado also touched down in Picayune on Wednesday evening.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

