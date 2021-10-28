Woman killed in Jackson County after reported tornado touches down on highway

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday’s storms turned deadly in Jackson County after a possible tornado claimed the life of one person.

Authorities say it happened around 9pm on Highway 63 in Moss Point near Kinross Street, which is just south of the Escatawpa River bridge.

According to the county’s EMA Director Earl Etheridge, a woman was in a vehicle traveling down Highway 63 when the tornado spun up. The vehicle was flipped multiple times and the woman was thrown from the car, said Etheridge. A house in the area was also damaged.

NWS officials have said they believe the tornado was a high-reaching EF-0, which would include wind speeds less than 85mph, or a low EF-1, which ranges from 86mph to 110 mph. They expect to make that determination on Thursday.

An EF-1 tornado also touched down in Picayune on Wednesday evening.

Unfortunately a woman was killed on nearby Hwy 63 heading south when the storm flipped her car and she was ejected from the vehicle…according to Jackson Co EOC. pic.twitter.com/WuvMtLYk2c — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) October 28, 2021

These two cars were heavily damaged by the storm that apparently hit sometime around 8:30pm last night. pic.twitter.com/kRA69Uwo0M — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) October 28, 2021

I’m told the utility pole that was here snapped, but crews replaced it during the early morning hours. pic.twitter.com/9LINzV5dBw — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) October 28, 2021

