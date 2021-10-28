LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Two toddlers drown in neighbor’s pool, deputies say

Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.
Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.(Source: Gray News)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Two toddlers drowned in a neighbor’s pool after wandering away from a screened-in patio where they were playing.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the boys’ grandmother called authorities when she noticed they were no longer playing on the patio and couldn’t find them.

Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.

The boys were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Michelle Roberts
Remains of missing 26-year-old Hoover woman found
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
Birmingham PD: Son in custody after fatally shooting his father
Deputies resuscitate the child by using narcan. SOURCE: Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Dept.
VIDEO: Jefferson County deputies save 1-year-old baby who ingested drugs
4-year-old killed
4-year-old boy fatally shot in Greensboro
Prepare for gusty winds.
FIRST ALERT: Rain & gusty winds overnight, much colder with more showers to end the workweek

Latest News

Daycare fire under investigation
No one hurt in daycare fire in Tuscaloosa County
Daycare fire investigation in Tuscaloosa County
Daycare fire investigation in Tuscaloosa County
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden bound for global summits, aims to pass domestic agenda
FILE - This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Biden announces ‘historic’ deal, asks Democrats for votes
FILE - In this June 19, 2015 file photo, police tape surrounds the parking lot behind the AME...
Families of 9 killed in SC church settle with feds over gun