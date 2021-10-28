Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center offers booster shots for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson and COVID-19 vaccine

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - 64 year-old veteran Henry Pate came to the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center’s vaccination clinic Wednesday for a flu shot and his COVID-19 booster shot. “I’ve watched people die and I didn’t want that too. From coronavirus? Yes, I’ve had a lot of people pass away from this,” he told WBRC.

The VA has been providing booster shots for veterans, their spouses and caregivers since Monday. The FDA and CDC each recommend a booster dose of the Moderna or J&J vaccine for people who people who are eligible. For those who completed a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at least six months after their second dose:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

For those who had a J&J COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated at least 2 months ago.

“Booster shots will extend your duration of protection. The boosters are designed to enhance protection because it’s been shown there’s waning or declining immunity over time,” according to Dr. Peter Bulatao.

Pate decided getting a booster shot was in his best interest after seeing loved ones die from the illness and looking into the vaccine for himself. “I did a lot of research in it. It’s been out for a while. We get shots for everything else, measles, mumps, small pox. No hesitation to get them. Wasn’t no hesitation to get this.”

A call center is up and running at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center to answer questions about the eligibility to get those booster shots and to make appointments. Their number is (205) 554-2010.

