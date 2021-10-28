Tracking a batch of heavy rain moving across the state and gusty winds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The winds are howling outside, especially at higher elevations where they could easily gust over 30 mph this morning. The first batch of rain is wrapping up across northeast Alabama and the next round has moved into west Alabama. Locally heavy rainfall should be expected as that band moves through this morning. The coverage of rain will ramp up with time eastward as we progress through 6AM and the I-65 corridor will see the wettest weather between 6-8AM. East Alabama will see the pockets of heavy rainfall exit east after 10AM. With the rain will come the gusty winds as well. The wind has already been knocking down leaves and so you’ll need to account for that when traveling because wet leaves can act as ice and make it slippery and harder to brake. A wind advisory remains in effect until 1PM. Tree limbs could come down and power outages can’t be ruled out. The strongest of the wind will exit east along with the rain. Temperatures in the 50s this morning will bounce back into the 60s to near 70 degrees for a few hours this afternoon before more showers develop late afternoon and continue into the evening hours. We will see some sunshine during that lull too.

Expect breezy conditions Friday and Saturday as the upper-level system rotates on through. The coverage of showers will be fairly high tonight and into the day Friday. The rain will become spottier as we head into Friday night. More showers return Saturday morning but will break up gradual and lower in coverage as we progress through the day. Your entire wardrobe will change Friday and Saturday because temperatures will be in the 50s for highs and the breeze and rain will make it feel colder. Those attending the Magic City Classic will need to bundle up and have a poncho to wear just in case of showers early on. Going to a Halloween party on Saturday evening or doing some sort of Trick-or-Treating? Dress for temperatures in the 50s but it should be dry by the evening hours. On Halloween, sunshine returns and temperatures will be closer to normal in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Dress for evening temperatures in the 50s.

Early next week looks gorgeous! We are expecting lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s and highs in the lower 70s to start off the week. Clouds will start to thicken up again though by Wednesday and rain along with a cold front arrives on Thursday. As of now, I don’t see a severe weather threat connected with it but if that changes, we will be the first to alert you on all platforms including the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

