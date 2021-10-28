LawCall
TPD: Woman accused of stealing packages from porches arrested

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman suspected of stealing packages from people’s porches for the last several months was arrested Thursday morning in Tuscaloosa, according to Tuscaloosa Police.

Ashley Nichole Hall, 34, of Northport, was charged with five counts of fourth-degree theft related to cases reported to the Tuscaloosa Police Department. Investigators said she is facing additional charges related to prior cases investigated by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Nichole Hall
Ashley Nichole Hall(Tuscaloosa Police Department)

Investigators with TPD first received reports in August of a woman with blonde hair stealing packages and leaving in a Honda Pilot. Many of the victims provided investigators with surveillance video that indicated the same suspect had targeted different locations across the area.

On Thursday, investigators with TCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division received a tip that Hall was driving west on U.S. Highway 11. They were able to locate her at a gas station and take her into custody.

The Tuscaloosa charges included thefts that occurred on Seventh Avenue, Ninth Avenue and Homewood Drive near the University of Alabama campus, University Gardens near Cottondale and The Townes of North River.

“These are the kinds of cases that were nearly impossible to solve before people had home surveillance cameras,” said TPD commander Capt. Kip Hart. “Social media and neighborhood app groups were also a great help. The victims were able to post their videos and alert their neighbors, who were able to pull their own footage that helped with our investigation.”

Woman accused of multiple package thefts
Woman accused of multiple package thefts(Tuscaloosa Police Department)

Hall was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail pending bond.

“A lot of investigators with both agencies were involved in bringing these cases to a successful conclusion,” Hart said. “That cooperation led to the arrest today. Hopefully we’ll be able to return some of the stolen property to the victims.”

Tuscaloosa PD said they continue to receive similar theft reports, and encourage anyone who may have been a victim to contact TPD or file an online report by visiting www.tuscaloosa.com/pd/reports.

