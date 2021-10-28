Taziki’s Mediterranean Café Tuscaloosa partners with John Metchie III

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Taziki’s Mediterranean Café Tuscaloosa is partnering with University of Alabama wide receiver, John Metchie III.

“John Metchie plays for one of the most popular college sports programs in the country and is frequently found enjoying Taziki’s food at our Tuscaloosa location,” said Ron Woodis, Store Owner, Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe Tuscaloosa. “As Metchie continues his football career at the University of Alabama, we will work to fuel him with nutritious food, allowing him to reach new heights.”

Now through November 30, Taziki’s is offering the “Metchie Meal” - which is his favorite meal, the Lamb Feast. It’s lamb, a classic Greek salad, basmati rice or roasted new potatoes and served with a drink and cookies.

Metchie is a junior who stepped into the No.1 receiver role this season. He is named to the watch list for the Biletnikoff, which is presented annually to the nation’s top pass-catcher, and tabbed to the Maxwell and Walter Camp watch lists.

“Taziki’s is my favorite spot in town because I love all the protein options they offer,” said Metchie. “Launching the “Metchie Meal” is so cool, it has a nice ring to it.”

“John eats at our Tuscaloosa Taziki’s location regularly,” said Woodis. “He understands that food built on the Mediterranean lifestyle will help to fuel his athletic endeavors, which makes him the perfect fit with our brand. We are excited about working with him.”

