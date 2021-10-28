BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Kamryn Jackson!

Kamryn is a senior at Wellborn High School with a 4.12 GPA. She is a member of Key Club and National Honor Society. In addition to school, she volunteers in the community through Freedom Riders, and annual charity events. She is a self-driven, responsible student who plans to study Neurological Sonography.

Kamryn, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

