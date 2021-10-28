LawCall
Rising Star: Kamryn Jackson

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Kamryn Jackson!

Kamryn is a senior at Wellborn High School with a 4.12 GPA. She is a member of Key Club and National Honor Society. In addition to school, she volunteers in the community through Freedom Riders, and annual charity events. She is a self-driven, responsible student who plans to study Neurological Sonography.

Kamryn, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

