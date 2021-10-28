Real Time Crime Center gets test during Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magic City Classic kicks off for the 80th time here in Birmingham on Saturday. Security and making fans feel safe is always a top priority, and this year there will be additional help.

Generally, you don’t have to worry about the Magic City Classic and other big events around Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department is out in force, and this year a three million dollar Real Time Crime Center will be another way to get quick and fast information to officers covering these big events.

The Real Time Crime Center gives Birmingham Police the ability to take information and video of officers on the ground and spread it quickly throughout the city. An event like the Magic City Classic weekend will give police the chance to use the center for the first time for an event this size.

“It allows us to know where individual officers are. So that allows us better to respond to an emergency, resolve issues pretty quickly,” Chief Patrick Smith with the Birmingham Police Department said.

Being able to get video and quick information out to officers on patrol at major events such as UAB football games or the possibility of USFL games at Protective Stadium next year will be a major asset.

“The purpose of this Real Time Crime Center was to assist us hosting larger events, like the Magic City Classic, like the World Games,” Hunter Williams, Chairman of the Birmingham City Council Public Safety Committee said.

The World Games in 2022 is expected to bring thousands of athletes and fans to Birmingham. Learning how to utilize the Real Time Crime Center by covering these big sporting events will provide much needed practice and situations for those games. “We plan to be operational. We were operational last week for the major football games. We want to be prepared for the World Games. We also want to build out our system to have additional cameras in place,” Smith said.

This means partnering with federal authorities, tying into their computers and cameras so everything is working together, but that is still to come.

Chief Smith and Williams give the Real Time Crime Center high marks. On it’s first day of operation it provided help in making an arrest in a homicide case. This week it helped locate some stolen vehicles..

