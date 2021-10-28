LawCall
Ragland neighbors complain about cement plant

By Bria Chatman
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAGLAND, Ala. (WBRC) - Karen Poe has lived in her Ragland home for almost 30 years. It was once the place family and friends gathered during the holidays, but that’s not the case anymore. She says constant noises from the nearby National Cement Plant have made it unbearable.

It’s a production plant that breaks rocks down to create cement. Poe says every time a rock is moved to another area, a loud alarm goes off, and it’s gotten worse over the last three months. Poe says she’s used a ceiling fan, an oscillating fan and her television in an attempt to drown out the noises, but it still doesn’t work.

“It’s loud,” says Poe. “Then alarms go off when they’re putting cement into a train car. It’ll just start blasting. Alarms all night long. It’s terrible.”

According to the National Cement website, they announced plans for a $250 million dollar expansion project in 2019. The company provides cement to states like Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Florida.

Poe says the company owns the land surrounding her house. She’s contacted them about purchasing her home in hopes of moving somewhere quieter, but the answer has been no.

“If they’ve gotten so much money, they can buy me out and I’ll just move on and be happy. Every time I go down there and I come back up. I say I want you to hear it from up here. What it sounds like. they’ll say nobody should have to live like this. I just say ‘okay now they’re going to do something.’ They never do,” says Poe

