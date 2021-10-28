No one hurt in daycare fire in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue crews confirmed no one was injured in a daycare fire Thursday morning.

It happened around 5:00 a.m at Funtastic Tots Academy.

A Tuscaloosa Fire spokesperson said Engines 7, 5, 1, Truck 31, Rescue 27 and Battalion 1 responded to the report of a structure fire at a daycare on Hwy 69 South.

They found heavy smoke and fire at the daycare.

With support from Englewood Hulls VFD, firefighters put the fire out.

The building was unoccupied at the time, and no one was hurt.

Around 5 A.M. this morning, crews responded to the report of a structure fire on Hwy 69 South. The building was not... Posted by Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue on Thursday, October 28, 2021

The fire is under investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.