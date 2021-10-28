LawCall
No one hurt in daycare fire in Tuscaloosa County

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue crews confirmed no one was injured in a daycare fire Thursday morning.

It happened around 5:00 a.m at Funtastic Tots Academy.

A Tuscaloosa Fire spokesperson said Engines 7, 5, 1, Truck 31, Rescue 27 and Battalion 1 responded to the report of a structure fire at a daycare on Hwy 69 South.

They found heavy smoke and fire at the daycare.

With support from Englewood Hulls VFD, firefighters put the fire out.

The building was unoccupied at the time, and no one was hurt.

Around 5 A.M. this morning, crews responded to the report of a structure fire on Hwy 69 South. The building was not...

Posted by Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue on Thursday, October 28, 2021

The fire is under investigation.

