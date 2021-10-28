Man killed in Tuscaloosa car crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Rochester New York native was in a wreck two miles outside of Tuscaloosa Wednesday afternoon.

According to ALEA, 45-year-old Sergey Shuvalov was fatally injured when his 2016 Mercedes Benz Sprinter crashed into the back of a commercial vehicle driven by 25-year-old Andrew C. Jackson around 12:10 p.m.

The crash occurred on Interstate 59 near the 69 mile marker.

The incident is being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division.

