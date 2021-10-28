LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham PD: Son in custody after fatally shooting his father

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after they say a son fatally shot his father.

Police were called to a scene in the 1600 block of 51st Street Ensley early Wednesday evening.

Sgt. Mauldin with Birmingham PD says when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in a residence suffering a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue.

Police say their initial investigation shows the shooting was a domestic related incident between a father and son that ended with the son fatally shooting his father.

The suspect remained at the scene until police arrived. He was taken into custody and police say he is cooperating with their investigation.

No word on what caused the argument. Neither suspect or victim have been identified.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the drugs being sold via the darknet included...
150 arrested, $31.6 million seized in darknet drug trafficking probe
Angela Michelle Roberts
Remains of missing 26-year-old Hoover woman found
Shelby County Schools investigating online threat
Deputies resuscitate the child by using narcan. SOURCE: Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Dept.
VIDEO: Jefferson County deputies save 1-year-old baby who ingested drugs
FILE
Man driving golf cart dies after being hit by a car

Latest News

Homicide on 51st Street Ensley
Homicide on 51st Street Ensley
Tadarrius Lawaun Smith
Birmingham man sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for 2019 carjacking
Police patrolled schools in Calera Wednesday after a school shooting threat surfaced on social...
Calera Police Chief says school threat poster could face felony charges
Dr. David Kimberlin, a Pediatric Infectious Diseases doctor at Children’s of Alabama, says the...
Pediatric Infectious Diseases doctor urges parents to get children vaccinated