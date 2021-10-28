Birmingham PD: Son in custody after fatally shooting his father

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after they say a son fatally shot his father.

Police were called to a scene in the 1600 block of 51st Street Ensley early Wednesday evening.

Sgt. Mauldin with Birmingham PD says when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in a residence suffering a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue.

Police say their initial investigation shows the shooting was a domestic related incident between a father and son that ended with the son fatally shooting his father.

The suspect remained at the scene until police arrived. He was taken into custody and police say he is cooperating with their investigation.

No word on what caused the argument. Neither suspect or victim have been identified.

Homicide Investigation underway in 1600 block of 51st Street Ensley. The Public Information Division is en route. pic.twitter.com/NEvAXxhwgZ — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) October 28, 2021

