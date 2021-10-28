Former Hoover High School students plead guilty to 2018 murder of teenager

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Two former Hoover High School students have pleaded guilty in the murder of a teenager from 2018.

Traquarus Brannon pleaded guilty to the murder of Brandon Burpo. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Jada Williams pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but was granted probation. Court records show she cooperated with prosecutors.

Authorities say Williams made a phone call to lure Burpo out of a building, when Brannon killed him.

