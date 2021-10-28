LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Former Hoover High School students plead guilty to 2018 murder of teenager

Two former Hoover High School students have pleaded guilty in the murder of a teenager from 2018.
Two former Hoover High School students have pleaded guilty in the murder of a teenager from 2018.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Two former Hoover High School students have pleaded guilty in the murder of a teenager from 2018.

Traquarus Brannon pleaded guilty to the murder of Brandon Burpo. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Jada Williams pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but was granted probation. Court records show she cooperated with prosecutors.

Authorities say Williams made a phone call to lure Burpo out of a building, when Brannon killed him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the drugs being sold via the darknet included...
150 arrested, $31.6 million seized in darknet drug trafficking probe
Angela Michelle Roberts
Remains of missing 26-year-old Hoover woman found
Shelby County Schools investigating online threat
Deputies resuscitate the child by using narcan. SOURCE: Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Dept.
VIDEO: Jefferson County deputies save 1-year-old baby who ingested drugs
FILE
Man driving golf cart dies after being hit by a car

Latest News

As it stands now, a majority of the Birmingham City Council plans to allocate up to $500,000 to...
Birmingham City Council, Jefferson County Commission could set aside $1 million for USFL
Birmingham city officials say vendor license applications are about 50% higher than they were...
Demand to sell items at Magic City Classic returning to pre-pandemic levels
Deputies save one year old who swallowed drugs
Deputies save one year old who swallowed drugs
Funding the USFL
Funding the USFL