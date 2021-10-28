LawCall
The do’s and don’ts of Halloween candy and dental damage

(WRDW)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A child’s mission on Halloween is packing plastic pumpkins with as much candy as they can.

But how much dental damage can the candy cause? Good news. The experts from the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s School of Dentistry say that one night of a candy binge is nothing to worry about.

“The good news is that one night of candy and celebration will not cause a child to have cavities, so we really encourage parents and their children to just have fun,” said Steve Mitchell, DMD, director of the Sparks Dental Clinic at UAB. “The problem with Halloween candy arises when it continues to get eaten for weeks following Halloween. On November 1, the Halloween ‘stash’ needs to be thrown out or at least controlled by an adult so only one piece of candy gets eaten each day.”

Mitchell said some candies could be worse for teeth than others.

“When it comes to candy, sticky and sour candies that stick around in the mouth for a long time tend to be the worst type of candy for your teeth,” Mitchell said. “Chocolate tends to do the least amount of damage to the teeth, because it melts away quickly and does not normally stay in the mouth for a long time.”

Maintain good dental health on Halloween by:

• Indulging and having candy that night

• Controlling candy intake after the binge

• Eating more chocolates than sticky, sour candy

• Brushing teeth twice daily

Mitchell said dental decay is a chronic disease that happens over a long period of time, partially as a result of constant exposure to sugary treats. A pack or two of sour gummies or a few pieces of hard candy on Halloween alone is not going to cause long-term problems.

“Candy in moderation is not a bad thing,” Mitchell said. “Indulging on special occasions like holidays and birthdays is not going to ruin your teeth. Just have fun and enjoy it, but stick to your dental health routine regularly.”

