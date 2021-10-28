LawCall
Demand to sell items at Magic City Classic returning to pre-pandemic levels

Birmingham city officials say vendor license applications are about 50% higher than they were in the spring and about where they were in 2019.
By Steve Crocker
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If the demand to sell items at the Magic City Classic is any indication, the City of Birmingham says Classic weekend is close to being back at pre-pandemic performance.

Due to the pandemic, there was no Classic in 2020, since the Southwest Athletic Conference and the schools involved moved the fall staple to spring of 2021.

Chanda Temple, Public Information Officer for the Mayor’s Office, says vendor license applications are about 50% higher than they were in the spring and about where they were in 2019. In fact, Temple says the city’s Finance Department has stopped issuing licenses to sell food or merchandise on Legion Field property, but there is still space available to sell items on Graymont Avenue in front of the stadium.

“ I can say just based on the calls that we’re getting here at City Hall, the activity that’s going around the city, people are ready for the Magic City Classic fall 2021,″ says Temple.

She also reminds people who want to sell parking spaces on private property around the stadium that they will need licenses as well, whether they own the property they’re marketing or not. “If you see a vacant lot and you want to park cars there, you can’t just start parking cars,” says Temple. “You’d have to get permission from the property owner. It cannot be verbal. It has to be a written permission. And you also have to pay that $100 for your license to park cars.”

Temple also reminds potential game attendees that a shuttle service is available from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. from the Birmingham Crossplex, Boutwell Auditorium, and the lot across from Phillips Academy. The cost is $5 for anyone over five years old. Masks will be required on the shuttles and to enter the stadium.

