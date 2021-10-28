Commercial vehicle crash closes part of I-65S

CHILTON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Alabama State Troopers said the roadway is back open.

ORIGINAL: A crash involving a commercial vehicle closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Chilton County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, I-65 southbound near the 215 mile-marker closed after the crash Thursday morning around 5:15 a.m. ALEA says the roadway was blocked as vehicle recovery operations are being conducted.

Traffic was diverted at the 219-mile marker.

No word on the cause.

Southbound lanes of I-65 near the 215 mile marker in Chilton County were blocked (ALGO Traffic)

