Commercial vehicle crash closes part of I-65S

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WBRC Staff and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHILTON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Alabama State Troopers said the roadway is back open.

ORIGINAL: A crash involving a commercial vehicle closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Chilton County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, I-65 southbound near the 215 mile-marker closed after the crash Thursday morning around 5:15 a.m. ALEA says the roadway was blocked as vehicle recovery operations are being conducted.

Traffic was diverted at the 219-mile marker.

No word on the cause.

Southbound lanes of I-65 near the 215 mile marker in Chilton County were blocked
Southbound lanes of I-65 near the 215 mile marker in Chilton County were blocked(ALGO Traffic)

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

