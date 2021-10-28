Columbus man arrested for stabbing, beating dog

LawCall
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man has been arrested for beating and stabbing a dog.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, information was received from Lee County Animal Control that an injured dog had been located in the 20000 block of U.S. Hwy 280 East in Lee County.

The dog was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment for multiple stab wounds to the chest and stomach area and several bruises. While being treated, the dog was scanned for a microchip and it was determined that the owner was 32-year-old Andrew Childs of Columbus.

Childs admitted to stabbing the dog with a pocket knife. He was then charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

Childs has since been released on a $5,000 bond from the Lee County Jail.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

