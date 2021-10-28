Calera Police Chief says school threat poster could face felony charges

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Police patrolled schools in Calera Wednesday after a school shooting threat surfaced on social media.

We’ve heard of several school-related threats in recent weeks, leaving many to wonder what’s the consequence of making such threats. Calera Police found out about the post Tuesday morning after a student saw the post on social media and showed it to their parent. The chief said the threat wasn’t specific to Calera, originating in another state, but police aren’t taking any chances.

“We respond to any threat…even as far-fetched as some of them are we still respond, and we want to make our kids safe. We don’t take chances when it comes to kids and schools,” said Calera Police Chief, David Hyche.

The alleged threat posted to social media stated a shooting would happen Wednesday, October 27th. Part of threat stated, “I know the lockdown protocols, don’t even bother hiding. At the beginning of 6th period, at 12:10, I will pull a Glock 17 out of my backpack and unleash hellfire on the lunchroom. I have plenty of ammo too.”

The name of the intended target was scratched out.

“So, we sent uniform, additional uniform officers out, and we also initiated a criminal investigation because whether there is a legitimate threat of danger or not, we still want to hold those accountable,” Chief Hyche said.

The chief added that the department does everything it can to catch those responsible for these types of threats. He said the department fully investigates all threats and will subpoena records if necessary. Chief Hyche is warning students about the dangers of making these types of threats.

“We had a threat here a few years ago that ended in a felony conviction for the individual who made the threat. So, there are potential felonies that have implications for the rest of the individual’s life if you do commit this sort of thing. So, if you intend or if you’re thinking about doing this as a joke…I mean…it’s not a joke to me and I know it’s not to the other chiefs and sheriffs around Alabama,” Chief Hyche said.

Chief Hyche said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Homeland Security contacted him about the post.

The chief said the student who reported it to their parent did the right thing and wants the public to know that if they see something, they should say something.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.