BJCC: Funding secured to host USFL inaugural season in B’ham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex said Thursday financial commitments have been secured to advance the opportunity to host the inaugural season of the new USFL in Birmingham next year.

According to Tad Snider, Executive Director and CEO of the BJCC Authority, efforts now shift to finalizing agreements for the use of Protective Stadium.

Read the full statement from Snider about this below:

The Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC), the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau, the City of Birmingham and Jefferson County have identified and secured financial commitments in order to advance the opportunity to host the 2022 inaugural season of the USFL in Birmingham.

Many stakeholders are working diligently toward realizing this tremendous opportunity for our community. It’s involved a significant collaboration among Mayor Randall Woodfin, the Birmingham City Council, the Jefferson County Commission and Commission President Jimmie Stephens, the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau and the BJCC.

Efforts now shift to finalizing agreements for the use of Protective Stadium as the primary venue for hosting USFL games and activities. Protective Stadium was built with the goal of positioning Birmingham to attract this type of world-class sports and entertainment opportunity.

This step is an exciting development and we anticipate a formal announcement soon.

