LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

BJCC: Funding secured to host USFL inaugural season in B’ham

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex said Thursday financial commitments have been secured to advance the opportunity to host the inaugural season of the new USFL in Birmingham next year.

According to Tad Snider, Executive Director and CEO of the BJCC Authority, efforts now shift to finalizing agreements for the use of Protective Stadium.

Read the full statement from Snider about this below:

The Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC), the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau, the City of Birmingham and Jefferson County have identified and secured financial commitments in order to advance the opportunity to host the 2022 inaugural season of the USFL in Birmingham.

Many stakeholders are working diligently toward realizing this tremendous opportunity for our community. It’s involved a significant collaboration among Mayor Randall Woodfin, the Birmingham City Council, the Jefferson County Commission and Commission President Jimmie Stephens, the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau and the BJCC.

Efforts now shift to finalizing agreements for the use of Protective Stadium as the primary venue for hosting USFL games and activities. Protective Stadium was built with the goal of positioning Birmingham to attract this type of world-class sports and entertainment opportunity.

This step is an exciting development and we anticipate a formal announcement soon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Michelle Roberts
Remains of missing 26-year-old Hoover woman found
Charles Stewart Jr.
Birmingham PD: Son arrested for reckless murder after shooting his father
Deputies resuscitate the child by using narcan. SOURCE: Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Dept.
VIDEO: Jefferson County deputies save 1-year-old baby who ingested drugs
Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School’s homecoming event goes viral after ‘man pageant’ pictures posted online
Walmart Black Friday starts next week, but there’s a catch

Latest News

Cheap antidepressant could help with severe COVID-19 cases
A cheap antidepressant drug may help keep COVID-19 patients out of the hospital
Cheap antidepressant could help with severe COVID-19 cases
Cheap antidepressant could help with severe COVID-19 cases
Charles Stewart Jr.
Birmingham PD: Son arrested for reckless murder after shooting his father
Supply chain issues impacting hospitals
Supply chain issues impacting hospitals