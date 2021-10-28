Birmingham man sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for 2019 carjacking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A federal judge sentenced a Birmingham man to 189 months in prison on Tuesday for a 2019 carjacking.

23-year-old Tadarrius Lawaun Smith pleaded guilty to the charges in July.

According to the plea agreement, Smith admitted to carjacking the victim as she was exiting her car in an apartment complex parking lot in Birmingham’s southside.

Smith admitted to holding a pistol to the victim’s head forcing her to go with him to several ATMs where he had her withdraw cash. He also took her credit card before getting out of the car and leaving.

Authorities say that’s when she drove away to seek help.

Police in Birmingham pulled video from a bank and a gas station to help identify the suspect. Smith was arrested several days after the incident.

“The fear that Smith imposed on this innocent victim is unimaginable,” U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said. “Because of the hard work of the Birmingham Police Department and the ATF, this offender has been brought to justice.”

