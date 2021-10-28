LawCall
Alabama players celebrate Nick Saban’s birthday

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Crimson Tide made sure to go all out for head coach Nick Saban’s birthday.

Crimson Tide players celebrated with their head coach dressed in party hats and sunglasses, as the coach prepares for his 70th birthday on Sunday. In a video tweeted by Alabama Football, you can hear players sing to coach Saban in their meeting room. You can also see the coach donning a pair of sunglasses, as he sits among his players, as well as a birthday cake with a picture of Saban when he played football for Kent State.

Coach Saban might get some time to enjoy his birthday this weekend with Alabama on their bye week.

