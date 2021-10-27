LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line

By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE, Texas (WVUE) - Severe weather is moving into Louisiana.

Viewer, Johnny Lively, captured a photo of a tornado on the ground near Bridge City and Orange, Texas, which are near the Texas/Louisiana state line.

Viewer Johnny Lively spotted a tornado on the ground from a port on the Neches River in Texas...
Viewer Johnny Lively spotted a tornado on the ground from a port on the Neches River in Texas looking toward Bridge City/Orange.(Johnny Lively)

A tornado emergency was issued for communities along the state line.

Jacob Howell recorded a 40-second clip of a tornado crossing over I-10 in the same area. He posted the clip to Facebook just before 10 a.m.

The severe weather threat will continue to move east throughout the day. Tornado watches and warning have been issued as far east as Tangipahoa Parish as of 2 p.m.

Visit the weather center for hourly forecasts and live radar.

-

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the drugs being sold via the darknet included...
150 arrested, $31.6 million seized in darknet drug trafficking probe
Shelby County Schools investigating online threat
Angela Michelle Roberts
Remains of missing 26-year-old Hoover woman found
FILE
Man driving golf cart dies after being hit by a car
Wind gusts.
FIRST ALERT: Windy conditions Wednesday night, rain & storms likely

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
First Alert Weather: 4 p.m. update 10-27-21
Prepare for gusty winds.
FIRST ALERT: 2 rounds of rain, strong wind gusts expected overnight into Thursday morning
Source: WBRC video
First Alert Weather: Noon update 10-27-21
First Alert Weather 6a 10-27-21
First Alert Weather 6a 10-27-21