VIDEO: Jefferson County deputies save 1-year-old baby who ingested drugs

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The video is difficult to watch. Jefferson County deputies working to revive a one-year-old child who they said ingested illegal drugs, possible fentanyl.

Deputies said on Monday October 25, 2021, at 2:36 p.m., Jefferson County dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman screaming that a 1-year-old child had overdosed.

Deputies were dispatched to the 6400 block of Avenue D in Fairfield. Deputies there found a small child laying on the floor unresponsive.

Witnesses on the scene informed the deputies the child had ingested some illegal drugs, possibly fentanyl and that she had been unresponsive for about 30 minutes.

Deputies began to try to resuscitate the little girl by using narcan. After receiving the narcan the child began to breathe slowly. The baby was transported by ambulance to Children’s hospital where she is reported to be in stable condition.

During the investigation, the baby’s mother 31-year-old Jeanette Lashay Bell admitted the child had accessed some of her drug paraphernalia and ingested it by putting it in her mouth.

The Department of Human Resources was contacted to check the welfare of other children in the home.

Jeanette Bell was charged with Chemical Endangerment of a Child and held on a $15,000.00 bond.

Jeanette Lashay Bell
Jeanette Lashay Bell(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

