Tuscaloosa hosts ‘Tech or Treat’ family event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Tuscaloosa wanted kids and their parents to come out for a family-friendly event in the Druid City.

Kelvin Reynolds was outside of the Gateway where Tuesday night’s Tech or Treat was getting started.

Organizers were expecting a big crowd at the Gateway Innovation and Discovery Center.

Tables were set up outside the parking lot for kids, with or without costumes, to go from table to table and collect candy.

Kids were also able to learn some pretty cool things about science, technology, engineering and math.

The city did not host the event in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. City leaders were expecting a large crowd for the event this year though.

“I’ve never seen the excitement for it that I’m seeing this year. All our vender tables are sold out. And have been sold out for some time. It’s a safe place to come,” Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner told WBRC.

