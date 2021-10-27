Springville signs temporary contract for trash pickup

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting Monday, Ecosouth will be responsible for all trash pickup in the city of Springville.

The city signed a four month long contract to replace their current one with Waste Management.

After months of residents not getting their garbage picked up, Mayor Dave Thomas looks forward to this new partnership with EcoSouth.

“We’ve been very satisfied thus far,” says Thomas. “So we’re optimistic. Our citizens are able to focus on other things not watching their garbage pile up and wondering when and who’s going to pick it up.”

There are still discussions about forming a waste authority with other cities in St. Clair county, but Mayor Thomas says they needed something in place right now.

“The Coosa Valley Solid Waste authority, that’s still an option that’s on the table,” says Thomas. “But we needed something immediately and EcoSouth thankfully was able to step up.”

If you get your trash picked up on Thursday, starting November 1st your permanent pick up day will be Monday. Wednesday and Friday pick up will remain the same.

For any questions, contact Springville Public Works at 205-467-2704.

